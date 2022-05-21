Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4113
GROUP PHOTO
Coming out of the grotte area and on the way back to the bus stop we decided on a group photo. Here it is .
We are in Brussels for a week. Hotel Internet is questionable but will do my best to stay in contact.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4113
photos
154
followers
116
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th March 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mary Siegle
ace
What an interesting portrait! I’m looking at it trying to figure out how it’s composed. I suppose there is a mirror on a pole—security mirror perhaps? What is the gray area around it? Or did you put that in when editing? Have fun in Brussels!
May 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Well done Dione, that looks fabulous! Have a wonderful time in Brussels.
May 21st, 2022
Kartia
ace
What a fun shot.
May 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close