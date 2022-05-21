Previous
GROUP PHOTO by sangwann
GROUP PHOTO

Coming out of the grotte area and on the way back to the bus stop we decided on a group photo. Here it is .
We are in Brussels for a week. Hotel Internet is questionable but will do my best to stay in contact.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Mary Siegle ace
What an interesting portrait! I’m looking at it trying to figure out how it’s composed. I suppose there is a mirror on a pole—security mirror perhaps? What is the gray area around it? Or did you put that in when editing? Have fun in Brussels!
May 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Well done Dione, that looks fabulous! Have a wonderful time in Brussels.
May 21st, 2022  
Kartia ace
What a fun shot.
May 21st, 2022  
