The beauty of Fregona

This is one charming house/villa in a posh area of Fregona. We were told to have a look at this area by the very friendly bus driver who took us up to the closest stop to the Grotte del Caglieron. I had never heard of this town before and I have admired its cuteness and serene atmosphere.

Posting a day early before going to bed as we have to leave the hotel early to take a tour bus to Luxembourg where we a a whole day to explore it.