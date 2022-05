CONEGLIANO

From Fregona to Conegliano where we arrived late afternoon. The place looked ready for bed, few people around and nothing much to see. Got these two shots.

Left photo: 'Where is he - got lost again?"

" No, he's there taking pictures."

"Isn't he fed up yet!".

Right picture - the balcony high up in this corner looked strange but interesting.

Thanks for your views comments and fav's. Another long day out today. Having a lovely time here.