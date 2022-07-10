THE LADY AND THE TRAMP

Paula, the old woman to herself: “let me see if I have any change? ……. Oh I have at least five Euros.”

Paula to boy (the tramp): “Hey, Mannequin, come down from there right now. Aren’t you ashamed of peeing in public? Here’s 5 euros, go the men’s loo round the corner and do your pissing there. If you have enough change, go and buy a panty as well.”

Mannequin Pis disregards her and continues with his peeing.

This picture is made up of two shots completed with some faffing, both taken on the walk to our hotel after we came back from Luxembourg

One shot is the famous Mannequin Pis statue which is very popular with visitors. Except for the legend about that boy, I find this statue tasteless. This is the second time I have seen it and my opinion remains the same.

The shot of the lady was taken close to our hotel. I liked the lady rummaging in her purse looking for some change.

And this is the last picture I am posting from our second day in Brussels. Tomorrow I will start posting a few shots from home.

