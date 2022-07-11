Previous
SWIMMING TIME by sangwann
SWIMMING TIME

Shot taken at 8.38am the day before yesterday with my mobile before I started the day’s swim. Normally, I leave my mobile, wrist watch and wedding ring in the car before we go down to the beach, but on the day I found my mobile still in my shorts’ pocket and thought I might as well take a beach selfie. The sea was a bit choppy but it did not stop us from jumping in.
This is our Summer routine. We are normally at the beach at around 8.30 or 8.45am, take an hour’s or an hour and a half’s swim with friends and then do some shopping at the veggie shop or supermarket and back home to avoid the strong sunshine.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Kartia ace
Gosh it looks a busy harbour for swimming, you brave man! Sounds a wonderful routine though.
July 11th, 2022  
