HELLO, HELLO. BREAKING NEWS

“Urgent announcement. dragonflies have taken over the world. From now on, humans have to obey orders published from time to time by the new regime”.

This dragonfly was resting on top a radio aerial of a car close to my home. Max pointed him out to me and I got the camera and took this shot. He looked like he was talking on a microphone.

