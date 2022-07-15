Previous
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT BUILDING, BRUSSELS by sangwann
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT BUILDING, BRUSSELS

Day 3 of our Brussels holiday.
We booked from Malta a visit to the building only but not to the museum. We decided that, given that we knew well the history of the European Union and its beginning well enough, we did not need to go through it all again. Instead we would go to the Natural Science Museum which is close-by.
These are three shots from those that I took before we entered the premises.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. They are very much appreciated.
