_MEET THE MOTH

Shot taken a day or two before we left for Sicily.

I went to the garage on that day and I saw this lovely moth struggling against the glass window on one side and the fly screen on the other to get out. And I told him: "I will save you. Only if you let me take your picture." So inside the house I ran, got the camera and back to the garage where I saw him patiently waiting for me. I took a few shots and as promised tried to find a way how to take him out. Moving the window or flyscreen in a few minutes was impossible so I got a small clean plastic can which I had on the window sill, entrapped him in it, put on the lid and took him outside and opened the lid. And off he flew to freedom.

