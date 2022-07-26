NOTRE DAME DE LAEKEN CHURCH - BRUSSELS

Day 4 – Brussels

Took these shots from the coach in a road jammed with heavy traffic. This church was very outstanding facing a main thoroughfare in a well-built up area.

On the day before the last in Sicily, that is last Friday – I started to cough which increased by the time we got home. I did not bother because I thought It was a common cold and because previous to our departure we had had a swap test which proved negative for both. But Christine persisted that I should take a swap , so JP (Jean-Pierre) my son, who is a doctor and professor in psychiatry came to take it and it proved positive, Christine tried hers too and it came out negative. So I am quarantined at home. One consolation is that I have time to continue working on my Brussels album before starting with those of Sicily.

