NOTRE DAME DE LAEKEN CHURCH - BRUSSELS by sangwann
Photo 4178

NOTRE DAME DE LAEKEN CHURCH - BRUSSELS

Day 4 – Brussels
Took these shots from the coach in a road jammed with heavy traffic. This church was very outstanding facing a main thoroughfare in a well-built up area.
On the day before the last in Sicily, that is last Friday – I started to cough which increased by the time we got home. I did not bother because I thought It was a common cold and because previous to our departure we had had a swap test which proved negative for both. But Christine persisted that I should take a swap , so JP (Jean-Pierre) my son, who is a doctor and professor in psychiatry came to take it and it proved positive, Christine tried hers too and it came out negative. So I am quarantined at home. One consolation is that I have time to continue working on my Brussels album before starting with those of Sicily.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Diana ace
Beautiful shots Dione! Hope you have a mild case and wishing you a speedy recovery.
July 26th, 2022  
