DUTCH WINDMILLS by sangwann
Photo 4179

DUTCH WINDMILLS

Day 4 – Brussels holiday.
It was my brother-in-law’s idea that we take an excursion to Amsterdam. The long trip was boring, very different to the one to Luxembourg. So boring that he and my sister took a long nap in the coach. I was going to post a picture I took of them sound asleep on their seats but decided against it at the last moment. Along the road the weather changed to very cloudy and we had some rain along the way.
A beautiful break came when we stopped at Kinderdijk after two hours on the coach. There were so many lovely windmills spread out in the area and I think it is a touristic hub as you can see from the group of visitors walking along the canal.
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking windmills but incongruous with the modern building in the background.
July 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a lovely capture and scene, love all the windmills!
July 27th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lol, I never knew they stood so near a city……. It’s indeed one of the places tourists like to visit. Hope you liked Amsterdam too….
I agree with you that traveling from Brussels to Amsterdam can be quite boring
July 27th, 2022  
