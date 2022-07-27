DUTCH WINDMILLS

Day 4 – Brussels holiday.

It was my brother-in-law’s idea that we take an excursion to Amsterdam. The long trip was boring, very different to the one to Luxembourg. So boring that he and my sister took a long nap in the coach. I was going to post a picture I took of them sound asleep on their seats but decided against it at the last moment. Along the road the weather changed to very cloudy and we had some rain along the way.

A beautiful break came when we stopped at Kinderdijk after two hours on the coach. There were so many lovely windmills spread out in the area and I think it is a touristic hub as you can see from the group of visitors walking along the canal.

