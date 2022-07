AT THE FEEDER

Before we left for Sicily I took this shot of a house sparrow taking his share of what was in the 'plate'.

Back home at after midnight last night. Now to catch up with the home pictures, Brussels and Sicily pictures. It's been a wonderful holiday with my son JP (Jean-Pierre for short) and his wife Louise, and with my daughter, Denise, her husband, Ian, Max and even Snuggles.



