MALTESE GHOSTS by sangwann
Photo 4264

MALTESE GHOSTS

This is particularly for Fisher Family and I hope they like it.
Some days ago, walking along the coast road in Sliema, on the side of the buildings to walk in the shade and avoid the sun, I saw this new sculpture on the opposite side of the road and it reminded me of the Ghost sculptures Fisher Family has been posting. I told him I would post this for him.
It’s not made in wire mash but I think it is quite nice with the blue sky and sea serving a a backdrop.
Tomorrow back to our family Sicily holiday.
Thank you so very much for a your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. They are very much appreciated.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

bkb in the city
Very nice sculpture. Great find and capture
October 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love your ghosts, what a great shot!
October 20th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Its an interesting piece for sure.
October 20th, 2022  
