MALTESE GHOSTS

This is particularly for Fisher Family and I hope they like it.

Some days ago, walking along the coast road in Sliema, on the side of the buildings to walk in the shade and avoid the sun, I saw this new sculpture on the opposite side of the road and it reminded me of the Ghost sculptures Fisher Family has been posting. I told him I would post this for him.

It’s not made in wire mash but I think it is quite nice with the blue sky and sea serving a a backdrop.

Tomorrow back to our family Sicily holiday.

Thank you so very much for a your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. They are very much appreciated.