MY TURNING POINT

Shot taken on 19th July, the THIRD day of our Sicily holiday.

I can never get lost when, at Stazzo, I am out and about on my own in the early hours of the morning. This land mark (for me) tells me to turn into the side street and a few metres up the street is our guest house.

With regard to yesterday’s picture, some of you have asked why dismantle the wooden passages over the lava rocks to the sea when summer is over. That must be because modern theory is that, as far as possible, natural heritage should not be meddled with and kept as part of the heritage of a nation. In fact, where we go to swim in Malta, the rough rocky terranean, during colonial times, was filled with rocks and concrete to make a smooth surface. The exercise has never been repeated and the concrete is being left to crumble until the area is returned to its pristine stage.

BTW Had a lovely time in Gozo – a relaxing weekend with good food and now I go on a self-imposed diet, hehe. Took a few shots, not many, which I will post in due course.

