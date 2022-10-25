Previous
GOLE DI ALCANTARA by sangwann
Photo 4269

GOLE DI ALCANTARA

Shot taken on 19th July, the THIRD day of our Sicily holiday.
The schedule for the day was to go to the Alcantara Gorge. I put on my bathing costume but, although there were many people dipping in the fresh waters, I pulled up my shorts and enjoyed myself walking in the waters and making sure I don’t fall. I had to be careful because of the camera which I carried along with me. The only one of us who took off his clothes and tried to swim, even if the water was shallow was Max.
These are four shots before we went down to the water level. There is an elevator which takes you down and, of course we used it.
More pictures to follow.
Thank yu very much for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

