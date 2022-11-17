Previous
DESTINATION UNKNOWN by sangwann
DESTINATION UNKNOWN

I was walking on tiptoes to get a close capture of this sparrow but I think it smelled me because it suddenly was off. I managed to take a shot of it before it disappeared completely.
17th November 2022

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Dione Giorgio
Diana ace
Don't you just hate that! At least you still got a shot with lovely textures and dof.
November 17th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Well it qualifies as a BIF shot!
November 17th, 2022  
