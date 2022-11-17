Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4292
DESTINATION UNKNOWN
I was walking on tiptoes to get a close capture of this sparrow but I think it smelled me because it suddenly was off. I managed to take a shot of it before it disappeared completely.
Thanks a lot for all your views, comments and fav's.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4292
photos
148
followers
116
following
1175% complete
View this month »
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th September 2022 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Don't you just hate that! At least you still got a shot with lovely textures and dof.
November 17th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Well it qualifies as a BIF shot!
November 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close