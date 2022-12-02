Previous
Next
THE BALD HEADED MAN by sangwann
Photo 4307

THE BALD HEADED MAN

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 6, 22nd July, 2022.
We passed most of the day on the beach. Max had a blast swimming and playing in the water. For my part I stayed on my beach bed relaxxing under the shade of the umbrella. Every now and then I got up to take a picture of the activity on the beach but there was always this bald headed man with a hat obstructing the view. I was going to get up to take the picture from another angle when I realised the hat was mine and on my knee. This is just for laughs.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Hilarious Dione, what a great fun shot and story!
December 2nd, 2022  
Annie D ace
hahahaha love it!
December 2nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
December 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it
December 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Love it 😂😂
December 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So funny.
December 2nd, 2022  
Brian ace
🤣
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise