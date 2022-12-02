THE BALD HEADED MAN

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 6, 22nd July, 2022.

We passed most of the day on the beach. Max had a blast swimming and playing in the water. For my part I stayed on my beach bed relaxxing under the shade of the umbrella. Every now and then I got up to take a picture of the activity on the beach but there was always this bald headed man with a hat obstructing the view. I was going to get up to take the picture from another angle when I realised the hat was mine and on my knee. This is just for laughs.