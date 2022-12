THE LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 6, 22nd July, 2022.

Every time we passed by this house which lies on its own on top of a small hill I liked the sunlight shining on it. On this day I had the speed a bit fast when I took this shot as we passed by in the car and I really liked how it came. Thought it was worth sharing.

