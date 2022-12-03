SANTA VENERA

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 6, 22nd July, 2022.

We went to dine at Acireale in the evening, fortunately it was cose to the church of Santa Venera where the parishoners were celebrating the feast of their patron saint, Saint Venera and though it was night time the church was open. I left the others to take their seats at the table and went over to the church to have a look inside and take some quick shots. It was dark in there but I managed some good shots. These are two of them – on the left is the ceiling of the main aisle and on the right is the high altar.

In a rush today as I oversleft.