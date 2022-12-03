Previous
SANTA VENERA by sangwann
SANTA VENERA

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 6, 22nd July, 2022.
We went to dine at Acireale in the evening, fortunately it was cose to the church of Santa Venera where the parishoners were celebrating the feast of their patron saint, Saint Venera and though it was night time the church was open. I left the others to take their seats at the table and went over to the church to have a look inside and take some quick shots. It was dark in there but I managed some good shots. These are two of them – on the left is the ceiling of the main aisle and on the right is the high altar.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's. In a rush today as I oversleft.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Maggiemae ace
You deserve an award for this photo! Dark inside, I'm sure so you chose the right settings! fav
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
You did a wonderful job of capturing the beauty of this magnificent church!
December 3rd, 2022  
