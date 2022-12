STREET DECORATIONS

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 6, 22nd July, 2022.

We went to dine at Acireale in the evening, fortunately it was close to the church of Santa Venera where the parishoners were celebrating the feast of their patron saint, Saint Venera. The main streets of the city were illuminated with light designs. The rest of us were angry at me because I kept them waiting for placing their food orders but I had to take this shot.

