30 METRE CROSS

Two shots from our Gozo weekend break of last week. I ssw this cross on Facebook some time ago and I suggested to my brother and sister and their spouses that we go see this. It is in Ghajnsielem, Gozo in front of the small village's parish church. I took the picture on the left first to show the church in the background. Christine is there to give a sense of scale to the whole scene. On the right is a second shot of the cross from a different angle. This shot I took because a young man who was in the area that from this point I could capture Jesus better and I think he was right. Jesus is made of wire mash and according to the young man he is supposed to show Him ridding himself of the cross. While talking to him, this young chap said he comes from Malta and had a share in the voluntary work to raise this cross.

Yesterday, after a three year break because of covid, the Good Friday pageants/processions resumed and we went to watch the one in Luqa. I have taken many, many pictures and will show some in due course because I have hundreds of pictures which I wish to show.

