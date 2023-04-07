CRUCIFIED

As in the case of yesterday I had planned to post the picture on the left for Good Friday. I took the shot when we visited the Shrine of Ta’Pinu when we were in Gozo last weekend. It is always a must for us, especially the ladies, to visit this shrine each time we go to Gozo. But after we went to see the exhibition of this young Maltese artist I felt guilty not to show part of his work and therefore added the picture on the right which is completely his work and shows Christ and the two thieves on the cross with His Mother, Mary, Mary of Magdalene and St John kneeling below the cross while the Roman soldiers play dice for who takes Christ’s robe.

I hope you will like both pictures which I think are two beautiful works of art.

Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.