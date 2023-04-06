LAST SUPPER AND GLADIOLUS

Right picture: This is one of my purple gladioli that are blooming at this time. There are 20 of them spaced in two rows.

I have another number (20 I think) which are in line to bloom because I planted them weeks later. The flowers should be red.

Left picture: The Last Supper. Yesterday I asked Max if he would like to go see an exhibition of holy artworks in connection with Good Friday celebrations. He agreed and his mum and Christine came as well. The exhibition was by a young artist and everything we saw was his work including the statuettes. I was reluctant to take my Nikon but when I saw his beautiful work I asked his permission to take a couple of shots with my mobile and he consented.

Being Maundy Thursday I thought it would be worth exhibiting his recreation of the Last Supper in today’s picture.

Another collage - I know, but couldn’t decide which to leave out.

I have stopped posting pictures of our Athens series for the time being until Easter Monday because I have many pictures related to the season from which I would like to post in time.

