BEE ON A CAPER FLOWER

Walking along the coast road last month I was searching for some interesting scenes that I could take a shot of. This caper was full of blooms and bees were searching for food.

Caper bushes grow in the wild and in rocky terrain. The buds are cut before they open and give a wonderful taste to a Summer salad. I saw quite a few people going round the rocky coast and picking buds . They then give them a quick wash and put them in vinegar jars until they mature. And they give a delicious taste to salads.

We are burning with the heat we have at the moment here. Highest temperature of the day was 43C yesterday. We have never had it so high and it is not expected to be better in the coming day. It is 7.35am now and we are already preparing to go to swim and return home early to avoid the strong sunrays and the heat.

