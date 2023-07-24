Previous
ROSES ARE RED, MY LOVE by sangwann
ROSES ARE RED, MY LOVE

Four pictures of one of the flowers on my red rose bush at different stages
Top left: flower at its best
Bottom left: after a sprinkle of water
Top and Bottom right: starting to wither.
I was preparing this collage yesterday and suddenly remembered it is my wedding anniversary to Christine today. So I dedicate this picture to her. I realized I hadn’t bought her a card so, after our daily swim, I found an excuse saying I need a roll of masking tape to drive to an ironmongery shop where , close by, is a stationery shop, bought her a card and hid it in the garage. At night, I let her go to bed, left it on the kitchen table so she could find it as a surprise in the morning. Now my heart and head many be at rest.
We're off to swim in a few minutes time. Yesterday we were in the sea at 8.15 a.m. after another hot night. Today temperatures seem even higher.
Thank you all for your visits, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Maggiemae ace
Interesting to see the slightly burnt edges of the rose petals when it ages! Looks like a special style!
July 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely collage of your beautiful roses.
July 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2023  
