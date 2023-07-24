ROSES ARE RED, MY LOVE

Four pictures of one of the flowers on my red rose bush at different stages

Top left: flower at its best

Bottom left: after a sprinkle of water

Top and Bottom right: starting to wither.

I was preparing this collage yesterday and suddenly remembered it is my wedding anniversary to Christine today. So I dedicate this picture to her. I realized I hadn’t bought her a card so, after our daily swim, I found an excuse saying I need a roll of masking tape to drive to an ironmongery shop where , close by, is a stationery shop, bought her a card and hid it in the garage. At night, I let her go to bed, left it on the kitchen table so she could find it as a surprise in the morning. Now my heart and head many be at rest.

We're off to swim in a few minutes time. Yesterday we were in the sea at 8.15 a.m. after another hot night. Today temperatures seem even higher.

