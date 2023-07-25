Previous
KEEPING THE GRASS ALIVE by sangwann
Four sprinklers around my turf patch keep the grass going during these hot months. This is one of them at work.
What a fun shot! Neat framing!
July 25th, 2023  
Those look like very effective popup sprinklers, lovely little piece of turf you have. You seem to be getting ready for autumn with your lovely framing ;-)
July 25th, 2023  
