Previous
Photo 4542
KEEPING THE GRASS ALIVE
Four sprinklers around my turf patch keep the grass going during these hot months. This is one of them at work.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
eDorre
ace
What a fun shot! Neat framing!
July 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Those look like very effective popup sprinklers, lovely little piece of turf you have. You seem to be getting ready for autumn with your lovely framing ;-)
July 25th, 2023
