FIREWORKS – THEME FOR TODAY IS PURPLE

This is the last of my themed shots of the fireworks of Saturday before last when we went to Sliema Ferries to watch the fireworks on the eve of the festa of Our Lady Star of the Seas. I still have a few shots of fireworks which I wish to share with you and which are completely different to those I have already shown.

