FIREWORKS – THEME FOR TODAY IS GREEN

These shots and many others were taken on Saturday before last when we went to Sliema Ferries to watch the fireworks on the eve of the festa of Our Lady Star of the Seas. These pictures were not taken consecutively one after the other. I selected them from the not many pictures I took for the green colour which is prominent in each shot.

