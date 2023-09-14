Previous
ST JULIANS' FIREWORKS (2) by sangwann
ST JULIANS' FIREWORKS (2)

Another shot of the day's fireworks. I liked this because I managed to capture the reflection on the glass of the tall building on the right side of the picture. Like I said yesterday, there is no comparison between the St Julians fireworks and those I showed earlier. Until some years these used to be one of the best around Sliema but circumstances have changed that.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. Tomorrow I will start with the some of the shots of our holiday.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca ace
You seem to have so many firework displays in Malta. Rarely see them here except at New Year and Guy Fawkes Night. Lovely as always.
September 14th, 2023  
