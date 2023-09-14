ST JULIANS' FIREWORKS (2)

Another shot of the day's fireworks. I liked this because I managed to capture the reflection on the glass of the tall building on the right side of the picture. Like I said yesterday, there is no comparison between the St Julians fireworks and those I showed earlier. Until some years these used to be one of the best around Sliema but circumstances have changed that.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. Tomorrow I will start with the some of the shots of our holiday.