LIVIGNO AT LAST

One more shot from the coach as we arrived at the outskirts of the village of Livigno on 2nd September, 2023. It was a long trip of around 5 hours which included a short break half way along the way. All the houses and hotels are beautifully decorated with flowers. Have seen decorations like this at every place we have been to around the Alps and Dolomites and I never tire looking at their beauty.