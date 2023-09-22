LIVIGNO IS VERY CLOSE NOW

Another picture taken from the coach as it drove us closer and closer to Livigno on 2nd September, 2023. At this stage, buildings began to appear and increase as the bus covered the remaining few milles to destination.

In this shot I liked the big contrast between light and shade. In many places it was very difficult to set the best timing to take a good picture and in many of my pictures I had to increase the lighting on my computer as the scenery came out darker than I wanted.

