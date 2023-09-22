Previous
LIVIGNO IS VERY CLOSE NOW by sangwann
LIVIGNO IS VERY CLOSE NOW

Another picture taken from the coach as it drove us closer and closer to Livigno on 2nd September, 2023. At this stage, buildings began to appear and increase as the bus covered the remaining few milles to destination.
In this shot I liked the big contrast between light and shade. In many places it was very difficult to set the best timing to take a good picture and in many of my pictures I had to increase the lighting on my computer as the scenery came out darker than I wanted.
Thank you very much for your visits, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Harbie ace
Beautiful!!
September 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful shot especially as it is taken from the bus
September 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful landscape, fabulous light on the mountains.
September 22nd, 2023  
