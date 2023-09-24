NOT OVER YET

Day 1 ( 2nd September, 2023) was not over yet.

Arriving at the hotel we took the keys of our rooms, placed the luggage inside and all the group rushed down for dinner. The hotel which is a family run business like all those in Livigno, had everything ready for us. I have to say it was one of the best, if not the best, hotel we ever stayed in. It was very clean, rooms were spacious and furniture of very good and modern quality. And the service was impeccable. The name of the hotel, the first one I have ever mentioned, is the Miramonte Hotel, in the centre of the village which I would recommend to anyone asking for advice..

Dinner over and off we went for a stroll around the place. This building was in front of our hotel. I liked the wall art and the lighting on it.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav on yesterday's picture.