SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER by sangwann
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Day 1 ( 2nd September, 2023) was not over yet.
Walking the streets of Livigno on a Saturday night. The village centre was full of life with people walking along the main street and the pubs and eateries full of people. In secondary areas there was peace and quiet. A very surprising find was that forming part of our tour group was a second cousin of mine whom I hadn’t seen for ages. She and her husband were very lovely companions and kept us company for much of the time. You can see them in the bottom right picture.
It was exactly a Saturday night fever at the centre of Livigno on Saturday, the day of our arrival there.
Diana ace
A beautiful collage and lovely narrative, it sure seems to be a lively place.
September 25th, 2023  
