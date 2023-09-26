Previous
SUNSET AND TOWER CRANES by sangwann
Photo 4605

SUNSET AND TOWER CRANES

I took this shot a few days ago when Christine called from our washroom to take a shot of the setting sun. The sun looked much bigger than usual and exposed the tower cranes at building sites not far away. The face of Malta has changed to the worse in the last 9 years from the day the Labour Party came to power. And I have to say that the beauty of Maltese buildings have had to make way to ugly concrete blocks of apartments. Currently there is a big cry about all the excessive building going on. And that besides other issues which are of great concern to most of us.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. Tomorrow I will continue showing more shots of our Livigno holiday.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Brian ace
I like the effect you captured. fav
September 26th, 2023  
