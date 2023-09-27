WAITING FOR SUNRISE

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

It was my intention to wake up early in the morning while on holiday and go for a walk and take pictures of the rising sun. On the first full day in Livigno I woke up early and looked out of our hotel room window. This is the view I saw, I liked the two balconies rounding the corner of the building closest to ours and took a shot . There was no sign of the sun and everywhere was still dark and there wasn’t a soul around, so I decided better to stay inside and have a look out of the window every now and then. Eventually the sun appeared but only when the sky was in full day light.

