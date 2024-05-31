ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

A walk around Banja Luka city centre started with the main square of the city where we visited this Orthodox Cathedral. The outside architecture was beautiful but very common among most of Orthodox churches – at least with those of Greece which we visited last year.

I decided to try this shot in b&w. B&w images are not my favourite but when I see other people’s b&w shots I always like them. Here I used sc to retain the lady’s red top. Btw the lady and her husband next to her were part of our group.

A bit of information about this cathedral: Banja Luka's Serbian-Byzantine–style Orthodox cathedral is an impressive structure of layered gold-brown and crab-pink stones rising to golden domes and flanked by an unfeasibly tall free-standing bell tower. It is situated in Krajina Square, the social centre of the town, where people meet. .

Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.