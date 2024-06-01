Previous
ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (2) by sangwann
Photo 4854

ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (2)

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
This is how the cathedral looks from the inside. It is a lovely place of worship but I have to say, although it follows the designs of Orthodox churches that I saw in Athens last year it does not have the splendor of Greek churches. Still it was nice to see the devotion of those who entered for prayers. I am always a bit sorry to see people (and that includes me) moving around a church taking pictures as if they are in a museum and forgetting completely what the church represents and what it is there for. This happens in many countries, without any respect for those who are kneeling or sitting down engrossed in their prayers.
More information on this cathedral: Originally consecrated in 1939, the church was damaged by Nazi bombers before being demolished by the Ustaše (Croatian fascist) regime. The present structure is a faithful reconstruction, commenced in 1993 and completed in 2004.
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It is a wonderful capture with lovely detail and great framing. I enjoyed your narrative and belong to the category that does not take photos in churches when there are people in it ;-)
June 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Beautifully framed.
June 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like the framing
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise