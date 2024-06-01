ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (2)

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

This is how the cathedral looks from the inside. It is a lovely place of worship but I have to say, although it follows the designs of Orthodox churches that I saw in Athens last year it does not have the splendor of Greek churches. Still it was nice to see the devotion of those who entered for prayers. I am always a bit sorry to see people (and that includes me) moving around a church taking pictures as if they are in a museum and forgetting completely what the church represents and what it is there for. This happens in many countries, without any respect for those who are kneeling or sitting down engrossed in their prayers.

More information on this cathedral: Originally consecrated in 1939, the church was damaged by Nazi bombers before being demolished by the Ustaše (Croatian fascist) regime. The present structure is a faithful reconstruction, commenced in 1993 and completed in 2004.

