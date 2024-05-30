Previous
FOOD, FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD (2) by sangwann
Photo 4852

FOOD, FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD (2)

The story about an egret continues.
The egret was very disappointed when he saw that his prey was just a weed. He flew back to dry land and continued his search dishearted. But perseverance was finally rewarding when he again saw an unusual ripple on the water. “I will not fail this time” he said to himself and again off he went for his prey. This time he finally found his food and was happy again and his happiness continued until the next feeding time when the story would repeat itself.
Shots – today’s and yesterday’s - which are enlarged several times were taken while on a walk along the Salini Bird Reserve. And I hope the story was just my imagination and that he was happy to have as much food to eat as he required.
Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot - ands have enjoyed reading your fairy-tale !!
May 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and beautiful presentation. I loved your storytelling too, made me smile :-)
May 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
The persistent bird got the worm!
May 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love your image and story!
May 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
May 30th, 2024  
