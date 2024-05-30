FOOD, FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD (2)

The story about an egret continues.

The egret was very disappointed when he saw that his prey was just a weed. He flew back to dry land and continued his search dishearted. But perseverance was finally rewarding when he again saw an unusual ripple on the water. “I will not fail this time” he said to himself and again off he went for his prey. This time he finally found his food and was happy again and his happiness continued until the next feeding time when the story would repeat itself.

Shots – today’s and yesterday’s - which are enlarged several times were taken while on a walk along the Salini Bird Reserve. And I hope the story was just my imagination and that he was happy to have as much food to eat as he required.

