A FEW FLOWERS HERE AND THERE

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

A few flowers here and there could make a lot of difference. What kind of difference thousands of them would do? Result is in this picture.

This building was right in front of our hotel’s main entrance. Not sure if it was another hotel or what. But it sure made a fabulous scene.

