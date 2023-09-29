TAKING THE HARD WAY UP

Most people would go on the cable car to the peak of the mountain. A few others take the hard way and go up on foot.

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

Our first visit on the day was to the top of Mount Carosello - 3000 metrs above sea level. Of course all of us took the cable car to go up there but this guy was going the hard way and climbing on foot with a back pack on his back. That would have been a good challenge for me but many years ago and then not with that back pack. Shot taken from the cable car.

