SANTUARIO DELLA MADONNA DI TIRANO by sangwann
Photo 4670

SANTUARIO DELLA MADONNA DI TIRANO

I had never heard of Tirano before we decided to take this holiday and did not know about the gem that stands high in this town adjacent to the Italy – Switzerland border. This is the Basilica where The Madonna appeared before Mario Omodei, of Tirano, in 1504 and which is a major tourist attraction.. The interior is a precious treasure trove of stuccoes, sculptures and works of art as you can. see in this picture.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Photo Details

November 30th, 2023  
