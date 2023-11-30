SANTUARIO DELLA MADONNA DI TIRANO

I had never heard of Tirano before we decided to take this holiday and did not know about the gem that stands high in this town adjacent to the Italy – Switzerland border. This is the Basilica where The Madonna appeared before Mario Omodei, of Tirano, in 1504 and which is a major tourist attraction.. The interior is a precious treasure trove of stuccoes, sculptures and works of art as you can. see in this picture.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.