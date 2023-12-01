SANTUARIO DELLA MADONNA DI TIRANO (2)

Our Livigno holiday. Day 5 ( 6th September, 2023).

The sixteenth century sanctuary is the most important example of Renaissance architecture in Valtellina. This is the grand seventeenth century organ, fantastically carved, which, with its 2,200 pipes, is one of the biggest in Europe. I was stunned by the size of this organ which reaches up to the cupola of the church. I tried to capture the size of it from different angles to try and show how big it is. I think this was the best I could get.

