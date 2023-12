WHITE CHECKERED BUTTERFLY

Another shot taken some weeks ago as I walked along the Salini bird reserve. I used to mix this butterfly with the Cabbage White one until I noticed that the underpart of the wings of the two butterflies were very different.

Have to rush to my daughter’s as I have to take Max for a basketball training session. Breakfast will be later.

Many thanks for yur views, comments and fav’s on yesterday’s picture.