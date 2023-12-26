Previous
MONARCH by sangwann
MONARCH

I took this shot some weeks ago as I walked along the Salini bird reserve. He stands up to his majestic name, doesn't he?
Christmas 2023 is already part of history. I have a cold which started on Christmas eve but it hasn't held e back from enjoying Christmas except for one event - the midnight mass at church. On Christmas eve we had our two children and their families and I had planned to go to the local church for midnight mass and to watch the choir singing Christmas songs after they left, but it was cold outside and at the last minute I decided not to go.
Now I'm a better and hope to be fine for New Year.
Thank you so much for all your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Suzanne ace
That is an excellent shot. I hope you are enjoying a great festive season.
December 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful shot as he basks in sunlight ! fav
December 26th, 2023  
Brian ace
Breathtaking.
December 26th, 2023  
