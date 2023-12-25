Previous
NATIVITY SCENE FOR CHRISTMAS by sangwann
NATIVITY SCENE FOR CHRISTMAS

This is not the first time I am posting this but I thought it is most relevant to post it again on this very important event of the year. This is a small nativity scene which Christine puts up year after year on a desk I have in a space below the stairs to the first floor and which I hardly ever use. This time I used a prime lens which has been in one of the drawers of the desk with the few photographic equipment I have and which I haven't used for a long time. I enjoyed taking some shots with it around the house before I put it back in the drawer. I think I should use it more often.
Thank you for all your looks, for your wonderful comments and wishes and for the fav's on yesterday's picture. Wishing you all, again, a delightful day today and many other days during this festive season and beyond.
