Previous
A BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO ALL by sangwann
Photo 4694

A BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO ALL

A blessed Christmas to all my friends on 365 and to all other 35ers. I wish you all lots of fun and happiness on this day and every day. Happy festive season to all those who do not celebrate Christmas.
This is a close-up of Baby Jesus which we have next to the Christmas tree in our living room.
I bought this statue around 50 years ago. But it has an interesting history for me. Christine and I both love to decorate the inside of the house for Christmas (well she puts up all the decorations and I am just there to help). When we got married we had, and still have, a Baby Jesus about one third of this one’s size. But I always wanted to buy a bigger one. Because we had other priorities I kept it pending. Then one Saturday close to Christmas I saw a shop close to home that was advertising a lottery for a Baby Jesus on a crib and decided to buy a ticket. And guess what? I won the prize and ran straight away to collect it. I got home very happy and put away the little Baby Jesus to replace it with the new one. While arranging the crib with Jesus in the position I wanted it in. the statue slipped from the crib, fell to the floor and broke up in many pieces. There and then, I put on my cloths, took the car and sped to Valletta to a shop that sells things like this, bought one just like the one I broke and raced back home to put it in its place. But this time I tied the statue to the crib to make sure it doesn’t fall off and the pink fishing nylon I used is still there to keep it in place.
Thank you all for all your support, for your views, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gosh, what a story! Won, lost and found again. Like the parable of the lost sheep. Merry Christmas, dear Dione, to you and all your lovely family.
December 24th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise