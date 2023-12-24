A BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO ALL

A blessed Christmas to all my friends on 365 and to all other 35ers. I wish you all lots of fun and happiness on this day and every day. Happy festive season to all those who do not celebrate Christmas.

This is a close-up of Baby Jesus which we have next to the Christmas tree in our living room.

I bought this statue around 50 years ago. But it has an interesting history for me. Christine and I both love to decorate the inside of the house for Christmas (well she puts up all the decorations and I am just there to help). When we got married we had, and still have, a Baby Jesus about one third of this one’s size. But I always wanted to buy a bigger one. Because we had other priorities I kept it pending. Then one Saturday close to Christmas I saw a shop close to home that was advertising a lottery for a Baby Jesus on a crib and decided to buy a ticket. And guess what? I won the prize and ran straight away to collect it. I got home very happy and put away the little Baby Jesus to replace it with the new one. While arranging the crib with Jesus in the position I wanted it in. the statue slipped from the crib, fell to the floor and broke up in many pieces. There and then, I put on my cloths, took the car and sped to Valletta to a shop that sells things like this, bought one just like the one I broke and raced back home to put it in its place. But this time I tied the statue to the crib to make sure it doesn’t fall off and the pink fishing nylon I used is still there to keep it in place.

Thank you all for all your support, for your views, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.