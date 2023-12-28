Previous
YOU PUT YOUR RIGHT FOOT IN by sangwann
YOU PUT YOUR RIGHT FOOT IN

You put your right foot in
You put your right foot out
You put your right foot in
And you shake it all about
You do the hokey pokey
And you turn yourself around
That's what it's all about
This Sandpiper was just enjoying himself feeling important seeing me taking his picture (that’s only my imagination). While thinking what to say about this picture, this song came to my mind.
Shot taken again at Salini Bird Reserve some weeks ago.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
wonderful capture and detail.
December 28th, 2023  
Brian ace
Stunning capture
December 28th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Love it!
December 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely closeup.
December 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like maybe he has only one foot to put in. Surprised you know that song. Guess it is a small world with music.
December 28th, 2023  
