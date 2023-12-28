YOU PUT YOUR RIGHT FOOT IN

You put your right foot in

You put your right foot out

You put your right foot in

And you shake it all about

You do the hokey pokey

And you turn yourself around

That's what it's all about

This Sandpiper was just enjoying himself feeling important seeing me taking his picture (that’s only my imagination). While thinking what to say about this picture, this song came to my mind.

Shot taken again at Salini Bird Reserve some weeks ago.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.