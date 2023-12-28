You put your right foot in
You put your right foot out
You put your right foot in
And you shake it all about
You do the hokey pokey
And you turn yourself around
That's what it's all about
This Sandpiper was just enjoying himself feeling important seeing me taking his picture (that’s only my imagination). While thinking what to say about this picture, this song came to my mind.
Shot taken again at Salini Bird Reserve some weeks ago.
