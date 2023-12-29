Previous
EGRETS TRYING TO COPY THE RED ARROWS by sangwann
EGRETS TRYING TO COPY THE RED ARROWS

Walking along the Salini to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coast road - about 6km there and 6 km back – I saw these egrets flying in formation and compared them to the Red Arrows on a training session.
I enjoy taking this walk which takes me around 2 hours walking at a brisk pace. The air is clean and fresh, few people to disturb my walk and the road is almost completely flat. I do it at least once a week and of course a walk along the bird reserve looking for any bird activity makes the walk much more interesting.
Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's on yeterday's picture - they are very much appreciated.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Rob Z ace
Great catch Dione..
December 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful to be able to capture so many in flight.
December 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
They are doing a good job of imitating the red arrows but probably still need a bit more practice.
December 29th, 2023  
