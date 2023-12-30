SURPRISE ENCOUNTER

Flying egret to other egret: “Stop, Joe, I have to tell you something. I have been trying to get to you for hours. Or are you trying to avoid me? As if you are not hearing me!”

Egret Joe: “Ssssh, ssh. Talk to me later. We have to respect others.”

Flying egret; “What others? The heron is just a cardboard image that somebody left here to confuse us.”

Heron: “Who said I’m a cardboard image, you silly good-for-nothing fool ? Stop for a second and I will show you who is a cardboard image.”

Flying egret: “Sorry sir, I didn’t want to offend you but you have been standing here without any sign of motion for hours and I thought you were a sort of statue. Well, Happy New Year to you then.”

And this is another shot as I walked along the bird reserve. And I was the one who was convinced that the heron was a cardboard copy placed there to attract passers-by by those who are charged to take care of the area. Later on I saw the heron again in the same place but this time he was looking in the opposite direction so I said to myself that he was real after all. Still not convinced though as, again, this was the first time I have seen a real heron in Malta. He must have stopped for a rest on his migration south.

