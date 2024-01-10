Previous
GOODBYE, MY LOVE, GOODBYE by sangwann
Photo 4711

GOODBYE, MY LOVE, GOODBYE

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 8th and last day, that is from 10th September, 2023.
Shot taken a few minutes after we left the village of Livigno on our long trip back to Milan to take the flight back home. It was one of the holidays I liked most and I took so many pictures that I counted at least over 1200 of them.
Thank you very much for all the follows, for the lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely layers
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise