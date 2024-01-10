GOODBYE, MY LOVE, GOODBYE

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 8th and last day, that is from 10th September, 2023.

Shot taken a few minutes after we left the village of Livigno on our long trip back to Milan to take the flight back home. It was one of the holidays I liked most and I took so many pictures that I counted at least over 1200 of them.

