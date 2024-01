SEASON OVER

Our last festive day of the Christmas season is Epiphany. So yesterday, I took a last shot of Baby Jesus, the Christmas Tree in our everyday living room, and me too, in my heart hoping we would be here in a year’s time to celebrate Christmas again. It was a sudden idea and I took several shots each with a ten seconds delay of us three. Christine has already removed and stored many of the decorations.

